Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 5,064 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 165.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 137.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

