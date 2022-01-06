Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $302.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.06.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

