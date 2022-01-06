Perennial Advisors LLC Has $12.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,884.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total value of $7,151,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $440,111,074. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

