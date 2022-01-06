Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 890 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 504.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $54,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $212.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day moving average is $198.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

