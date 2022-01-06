Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.