Peter S. Kirlin Sells 18,146 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,146 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $357,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 592,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

