Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.69

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.69 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.79 ($0.24), with a volume of 1328279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.99 ($0.24).

POG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.22.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

