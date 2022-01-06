Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 1,355 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.00 and a 200-day moving average of $346.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

