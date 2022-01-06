Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.