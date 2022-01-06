Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

