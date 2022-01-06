Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

