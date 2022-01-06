Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $264.91 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average of $258.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

