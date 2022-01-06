Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

