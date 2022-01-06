Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.66. 403,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,791. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,374,622.20. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,414,350. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $201,813 and sold 113,030 shares valued at $1,143,564.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

