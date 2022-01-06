PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

HYD stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

