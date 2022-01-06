PFG Advisors Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,537,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,974,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,834,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAGG opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

