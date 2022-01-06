PFG Advisors Sells 229 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.