PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,879,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 268,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after buying an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.