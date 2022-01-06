PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.93

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $40.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,335 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:PFX)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

