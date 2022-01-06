Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) & Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Financial Comparison

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phibro Animal Health and Evelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 1 0 0 1.50 Evelo Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 256.95%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Volatility and Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.70% 22.34% 6.13% Evelo Biosciences N/A -229.65% -97.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Evelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 0.99 $54.38 million $1.20 17.00 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$93.67 million ($2.39) -2.57

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Evelo Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment comprises of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.