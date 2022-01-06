Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.