PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 181,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 600,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

