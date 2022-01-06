Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The company had a trading volume of 324,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

