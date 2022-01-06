Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 99,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

