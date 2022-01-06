Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

