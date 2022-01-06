Piper Sandler Comments on Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.42) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Altimmune stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.43. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 8.6% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 104.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.