Piper Sandler Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CYBR. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,123. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

