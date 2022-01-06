Piper Sandler Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $90.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVRO. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.50.

NVRO stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

