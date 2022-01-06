Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in December

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

BKBEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

