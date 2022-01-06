Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $25.58.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.