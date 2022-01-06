Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLLIF. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pirelli & C. has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

