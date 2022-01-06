Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.69. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 618,000 shares.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

