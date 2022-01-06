Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

