Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTEEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397. Plaintree Systems has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Plaintree Systems alerts:

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Plaintree Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, engineering, and manufacture of aerospace and telecommunications products. It operates through the Electronics and Specialty Structures divisions. The company was founded by David Levy, Girvan L. Patterson, and David Schenkel in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.