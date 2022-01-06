Plasma Finance (PPAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.49 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $185,862.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

