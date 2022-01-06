PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,180 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.