PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,106 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,370. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

