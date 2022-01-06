PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 73,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

