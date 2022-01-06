PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $286.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $207.27 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

