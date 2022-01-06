PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.75.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $350.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

