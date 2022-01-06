PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 777,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

