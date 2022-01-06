PolkaCover Price Down 15.9% This Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.41 or 0.07901010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00076179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.58 or 0.99962507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008013 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

