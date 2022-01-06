Polkalokr (LKR) Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $139,586.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.90 or 0.07877446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.10 or 1.00210433 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

