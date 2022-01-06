Polkastarter (POLS) Price Tops $2.50 on Exchanges

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005809 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $220.58 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,211,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

