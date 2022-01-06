Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $128,163.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $128,163.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.48 or 0.00173630 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars.

