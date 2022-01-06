Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $594.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry over the past year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, pumps, filters, lighting, automation and pool remodeling. Going forward, the company remains optimistic on the back of products (such as automation and the connected pool), continuation of the de-urbanization trends along with the strengthening of the southern migration. The company anticipates 2021 earnings per share in the range of $14.85-$15.35, up from the prior estimate of $13.75-$14.25. It anticipates robust demand trends to continue in 2021. However, rising costs along with unfavorable seasonality and coronavirus-related disruptions remain potent headwinds.”

Get Pool alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $555.57.

POOL opened at $529.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.