Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $315,000 Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $1,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.