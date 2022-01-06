Popular, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Popular has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Popular has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.