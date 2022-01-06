Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €100.00 ($113.64) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.44 ($116.41).

PAH3 stock opened at €92.08 ($104.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

