PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $32.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,095.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.80 or 0.07856495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00312911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.93 or 0.00914095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.06 or 0.00464214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00257707 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,203,752 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

